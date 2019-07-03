Catholic World News

Colombian bishops discuss an economy at the service of all

July 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: In his opening address (Spanish), Archbishop Óscar Urbina Ortega of Villavicencio, president of the bishops’ conference, said that “the dignity of the person, created in the image of God, is a mystery ... Human rights are not mere social concessions, but basic elements of human dignity, and political power and society are called to protect them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!