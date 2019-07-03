Catholic World News

‘Keep the seal’: Archbishop Cordileone urges opposition to California legislation affecting Confession

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Proposed California legislation would require clergy “to make a mandated [child abuse] report even if they acquired the knowledge or reasonable suspicion of child abuse or neglect during a penitential communication.”

