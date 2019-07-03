Catholic World News

Church official in Amazon sees 3 ‘tensions’ at upcoming synod

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Mr. Mauricio López Oropeza, executive secretary of REPAM (the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network), sees three “tensions” at the upcoming Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region: the synod’s scope (territoriality or universality), “temporality” (“between the kairos of the ‘new paths for the Church’ and the chronos of the urgency to respond to the socio-environmental crisis”), and reform (centrality or synodality).

