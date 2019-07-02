Catholic World News

Indiana lawmaker: cut assistance to Catholic schools

July 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A leading Democratic lawmaker in Indiana has called for an end to voucher aid for parochial schools, after the Indianapolis archdiocese required a Jesuit high school to terminate the employment of a teacher engaged in a same-sex marriage. “I do not feel that the people of Indiana should be financially support discrimination against faculty, staff, or students at any school,” said Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, the minority leader of the state’s lower house.

