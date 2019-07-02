Catholic World News

Investigating teenager’s mysterious disappearance, Vatican to open tombs

July 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has ordered the opening of two tombs in the Teutonic Cemetery, inside the Vatican grounds, in hope their contents may yield some clues about the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi. The daughter of a Vatican employee, who was 15 at the time, disappeared in 1983. Rumors about her fate, and theories involving Vatican scandals and organized crime, have abounded. Earlier this year the Vatican opened its own investigation.

