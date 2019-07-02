Catholic World News

Pope condemns ‘excluding anyone’ in message for World Day of Migrants

July 02, 2019

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis laments: “Today’s world is daily becoming more elitist, and every day more cruel toward those it excludes.” The Pope denounces countries that export weapons, fueling warfare, and “don’t accept the refugees that such conflicts create.” He argues: “Exclusivist development makes the rich richer and the poor poorer.” The moral challenge, the Pope says, is not merely to accept migrants: “It is about not excluding anyone.”

The World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be observed on September 29.

