Guam archdiocese recovering normalcy, says new archbishop

July 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Byrnes of Agana, Guam, reports that the people of his archdiocese have a “sense that the Church is starting to act more and more like the Church” after the turmoil over the ouster of his predecessor, Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who was charged with sexual and financial abuses. Archbishop Apuron was found guilty by a Vatican tribunal, which forbade him from returning to Guam.

