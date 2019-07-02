Catholic World News

Belgian bishops issue guidelines on pastoral care before euthanasia

July 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Belgium have issued guidelines for pastoral care of people who choose assisted suicide. Acknowledging that such situations create “tensions that are not easy to bear,” the bishops say that while disapproving of an individual’s choice, a priest “cannot abandon him to his fate.” They note that the individual may change his mind because of counseling. The guidelines do not recommend the presence of a priest at the time of the death.

