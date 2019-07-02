Catholic World News

Lebanese cardinal rejects US peace plan for Palestinians

July 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Catholic Cardinal Bechara Rai has dismissed an American peace proposal that would extend economic aid to countries that have accepted Palestinian refugees. The plan—advanced by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump—is a “slap” at people who want to return to their native countries, the cardinal said. The Lebanese prelate noted that the plan also offers no support for the millions of Syrians, now in Lebanon, who want to return.

