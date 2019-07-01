Catholic World News

Pope-Putin meeting will focus on peace, Moscow archbishop predicts

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paolo Pezzi of Moscow has told Vatican News that a July 4 meeting between Pope Francis and Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely center on “peace and safeguarding are common home.” The Pontiff will be meeting Putin for the third time; they met previously in 2013 and 2015.

