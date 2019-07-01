Catholic World News

October 13 canonization for Cardinal Newman

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed John Henry Newman will be canonized on October 13 of this year. At a July 1 consistory, Pope Francis confirmed the date for the ceremony at which he will canonize the great English theologian and four others: Blesseds Diuseppina Vannini, Maria Teresa Chiramel Mankidiyan, Dulce Lopes Pontes, and Maragarita Bays.

