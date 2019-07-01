Catholic World News

USCCB holds dialogues with Eastern Orthodox, 3 other groups

July 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Within the past several weeks, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops took part in the North American Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation and Joint Committee of Orthodox and Catholic Bishops; discussed genocide and conflict with the National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; met with the National Council of Synagogues; and took part in a meeting hosted by Religions for Peace-USA.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!