Pope Francis offers greetings, prayer for Trump-Kim meeting

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Pope Francis prayed “that such a significant gesture might constitute a further step along the path of peace, not only on that [Korean] peninsula, but for the whole world.”

