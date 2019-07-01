Catholic World News

Saints Peter and Paul are witnesses to life, to forgiveness, and to Jesus, Pope preaches on feast day

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on June 29, the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles (video, booklet). The Pontiff also blessed the pallia that will be worn by the 31 metropolitan archbishops appointed over the past year.

