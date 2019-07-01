Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman discusses new guidelines on civil registration of clergy in China

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The guidelines offer “full respect of the freedom of conscience of each, closeness and understanding for the current situation of Catholic communities, [and] suggestions for concrete operational decisions allowing the Chinese clergy to register without breaking with the Catholic Church’s beliefs regarding communion with the Successor of Peter,” said Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication. “It must be clearly stated that there is no naïveté in the Pastoral Orientations. The Holy See, as written in the Note, is aware of the limitations and the ‘intimidatory pressures’ faced by many Chinese Catholics.”

