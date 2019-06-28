Catholic World News

Pope-emeritus Benedict: Church is united, Francis is Pope

June 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI emphasized the unity of the Catholic Church, and stressed that Pope Francis is the only current Pontiff, in an interview published by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera. “The unity of the Church has always been in danger,” the former Pope said. “In the end the awareness that the Church is and must remain united has always prevailed.” Massimo Franco, who conducted the interview, wrote that many cardinals and bishops have consulted with Benedict, “expressing their criticisms and their perplexity toward the current pontificate.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!