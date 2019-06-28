Catholic World News
Minnesota diocese reaches $34M settlement with abuse victims
June 28, 2019
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of New Ulm filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
