Priestly ordinations rise 10% in France

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In France, 125 men are being ordained priests in 2019 , up from 114 in 2018. Eleven men will be ordained for the Community of St. Martin, founded in 1976 by the late Abbé Jean-François Guérin, and nine for the Diocese of Versailles, led since 2001 by Bishop Éric Aumonier.

