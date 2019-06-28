Catholic World News

El Paso bishop walks across border to visit migrant families

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Why can’t we put ourselves in their shoes?” Bishop Mark Seitz said. “We Americans need our hearts checked. Our hearts have grown too cold and too hard ... In the America of today, have we forgotten God? In our neighbors here today, he knocks, he knocks, he knocks, he knocks… Who will listen?”

