Catholic World News

Bishops of 3 central African nations decry increasing violence

June 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: “Once again we are concerned about the activism of armed groups and the insecurity in the border areas between our three countries,” the bishops of Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda (map) said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!