Vocations increase in mission territories

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Society of St. Peter the Apostle, one of the Pontifical Mission Societies, reports that in 2018, it helped support the formation of 47,556 minor seminarians, 24,500 major seminarians, 2,882 male novices, and 5,212 female novices.

