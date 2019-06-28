Catholic World News

Archbishop offers to host rescued migrants denied entry by Italian government

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The German ship Sea-Watch 3 rescued 42 migrants off the coast of Libya. The Italian government directed the ship not to disembark in Italy, but after two weeks at sea, the ship’s captain sailed for the island of Lampedusa (map). Archbishop Cesare Noviglia of Turin offered to take in the migrants.

