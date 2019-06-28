Catholic World News

Pope restores full powers to head of Syro-Malabar Church

June 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In June 2018, the Congregation for Eastern Churches, citing financial scandal, stripped Cardinal George Alencherry, the head of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, of his authority over his Indian archdiocese and named Bishop Jacob Manathodath as apostolic administrator. On June 27, the Holy See Press Office announced that the Pope, “thanking him for his work,” was ending Bishop Manathodath’s appointment. The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the largest of the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

