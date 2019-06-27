Catholic World News

Council of Cardinals wraps up 30th working meeting

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Cardinals concluded a three-day working session on June 27. The Council is weighing responses to a draft of an apostolic constitution restructuring the offices of the Roman Curia, which has been circulated to the world’s episcopal conferences for comments. All six members of the group— Cardinals Maradiaga, Marx, O’Malley, Bertello, Gracias, and Parolin— participated in the discussions along with Pope Francis. The next meeting of the Council of Cardinals, the 31st such session, will be held in September.

