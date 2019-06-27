Catholic World News

Slovenian prime minister meets with Pontiff

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on June 27 with Slovenia’s Prime Mnister Marjan Sarec. A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that their conversation had centered on prospects for a bilateral agreement formalizing relations between Slovenia and the Holy See. The discussion also touched on European current affairs.

