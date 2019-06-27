Catholic World News

Announcement due Monday on Canonization of Cardinal Newman

June 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced a public consistory on July 1, to release decrees on several candidates for canonization or beatification, including Blessed John Henry Newman. Earlier this year Pope Francis approved the authenticity for a miracle attributed to Cardinal Newman’s intercession. The Monday session is expected to bring a formal announcement that Cardinal Newman is to be canonized, probably later this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!