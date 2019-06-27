Catholic World News

Working document for Amazon Synod is heretical, cardinal charges

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has charged that the working document for the Amazon Synod “contradicts the binding teaching of the Church on decisive points and thus has to be qualified as heretical.” The German cardinal— who is one of the prelates who signed the dubia seeking clarification of Amoris Laetitia— called for a decisive rejection of the text.

