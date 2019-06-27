Catholic World News

Bishops in Central African Republic warn of cycle of violence from militias

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Central African Republic Civil War began in 2012. “Every political regime seems to be linked to some militia,” the bishops’ conference said in a statement. “The people are tired of the hypocrisy characterizing the signature of accords, which are violated as soon as they are signed.”

