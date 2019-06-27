Catholic World News
Mexican bishop suspends evening religious activities because of violence, kidnappings
June 27, 2019
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Córdoba is a city of 218,000 in the Mexican state of Veracruz (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!