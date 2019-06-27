Catholic World News

In Lebanon, a town’s mayor bars fellow Christians from selling property to Muslims

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Every village should preserve itself,” said George Aoun, mayor of Hadath, an historically Christian village of 4,000 that now has a majority Muslim population. “Every Shiite village should preserve its Shiite nature, every Christian village should preserve its Christian nature and every Sunni village should preserve its Sunni nature.” The nation’s interior minister condemned the decision.

