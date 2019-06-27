Catholic World News

June 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on Beijing Center for Chinese Studies

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, has edited the influential Jesuit journal La Civiltà Cattolica since 2011.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!