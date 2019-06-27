Catholic World News
Holy See urges promotion of sustainable agriculture, rural families
June 27, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Vatican diplomat Msgr. Fernando Chica Arellano spoke at the UN Food and Agricultural Organization’s biennial conference.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
