‘Immense sadness’: Pope Francis, US bishops lament death of father, daughter at US-Mexican border

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Oscar Martinez and his daughter Angie Valeria drowned while swimming across the Rio Grande. “This image cries to heaven for justice,” the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement. “This image silences politics.”

