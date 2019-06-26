Catholic World News

Prelates, liberal theologians meet to plan for Amazon Synod

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A number of noted liberal Catholic leaders met in Rome this week for what the Vatican characterized as a “study meeting” to prepare for the Amazon Synod. Participants at the meeting— which was by invitation— included Cardinal Walter Kasper; Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the secretary-general of the Synod; Cardinal Claudio Hummes, the retired Brazilian prelate who was appointed by Pope Francis as relator general of this Synod meeting; and Bishop Erwin Kräutler, who has made the case for the ordination of married men to the priesthood.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

