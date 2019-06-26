Catholic World News

Theme of Pope’s general audience: life of the early Christians in Acts of the Apostles

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his series of Wednesday general audiences on the Acts of the Apostles, Pope Francis reflected on the verse, “They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer” (Acts 2:42).

