Catholic World News

Supporters seek secure compound for Cardinal Pell if appeal succeeds

June 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Australian

CWN Editor's Note: In March, Cardinal Pell was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted for sexually abusing two minors. He “is currently being held in solit­ary confinement in the Melbourne Assessment Prison for 23 hours a day because of the risk to his safety,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!