‘Christians are not just sweepers’: Pakistan army ad draws flak

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: One columnist in the Muslim nation wrote in response to the ad, “Why does a janitor have to be a Christian? How would we react if UK or US armed forces advertised janitor jobs only for Muslims?”

