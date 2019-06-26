Catholic World News

Iraqi archbishop sees ISIS orphans as ‘major emergency’

June 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of ISIS orphans live on the streets of Mosul, according to the report; others face torture and violence in prison. “We cannot abandon them, because they could become the jihadists of tomorrow, and it is the responsibility of the government and the international community to take care of them,” the prelate said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!