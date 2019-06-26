Catholic World News
Archbishop Wenski: Those at risk of deportation should refuse entry to law enforcement without a warrant
June 26, 2019
» Continue to this story on Archdiocese of Miami
CWN Editor's Note: President Donald Trump announced, then postponed a nationwide immigration enforcement sweep.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
