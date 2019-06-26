Catholic World News

Bishops report ‘widespread fear’ in Ivory Coast, warn of prospect of civil war

June 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of Côte d’Ivoire (map) experienced civil wars in 2002-07 and 2010-11. The statement by the body of bishops follows an exhortation to politicians by the episcopal conference’s president to preserve social peace.

