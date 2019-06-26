Catholic World News

USCCB awards $5.2M to projects in Central, Eastern Europe

June 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: A subcommittee of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has granted funds to 241 projects in 22 formerly Communist nations. Bishop Jeffrey Monforton of Steubenville, the subcommittee’s chairman, said that “we are humbled and inspired by the witness and resolve of the faithful of Central and Eastern Europe who, after decades of oppression, are rebuilding their ancient Church while confronting modern challenges.” The grants are funded by a collection that is taken up in many dioceses on Ash Wednesday.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!