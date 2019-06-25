Catholic World News

Chinese province tightens restrictions on Catholic Church

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Government officials in the Chinese province of Fujian have instructed Catholic priests and religious to bar young people from churches and religious education, and to refrain from contact with Catholics from other nations. The restrictions come while China continues to promote official contacts with the Vatican.

