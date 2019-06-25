Catholic World News

Venezuela’s bishops meet with leading UN official about national crisis

June 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and called for “the recognition of NGOs [non-governmental organizations] and the permission to allow supplies for humanitarian assistance to enter, the release of political prisoners and the elimination of police stations as detention centers, [and] the end of abusive practices that violate human rights by different State security groups.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!