Leading Vatican diplomat pays tribute to ‘special character’ of relations with Israel

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are indebted to the State of Israel for its commitment to ensure that the Catholic Church have the freedom to carry out her mission and thereby make her own contribution to Israeli society,” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said at an event marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Israel and the Holy See.

