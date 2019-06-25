Catholic World News

Vatican hosts conference on lay movements and the prevention of sexual abuse

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The dicastery posted four of the conference talks, one of them in English: an address by Philip Milligan, head of the dicastery’s legal office, on canon law and sexual abuse.

