Seoul cardinal: Redouble prayers for denuclearization, evangelization of North Korea

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Even though we have not yet had any tangible results of the efforts to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea, the humanization and the evangelization of the North Korean society, and furthermore the true peace on the Korean peninsula, we will never lose hope,” Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung preached.

