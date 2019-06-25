Catholic World News

Melkite Catholic bishops call for peace in Syria during annual synod

June 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Headquartered in Damascus, the Melkite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See. The church also launched an extensive program of study and dissemination of the Document on Human Fraternity, which Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed in Abu Dhabi in February.

