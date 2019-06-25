Catholic World News

Pope Francis names apostolic administrator for Lyon as Cardinal Barbarin appeals conviction

June 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In March, Pope Francis declined to accept Cardinal Philippe Barbarin’s resignation after he was convicted for failing to report child sexual abuse.

