Embattled Chilean cardinals participate in bishop’s ordination

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two Chilean cardinals who are being questioned by prosecutors because of their reported role in covering up sexual abuse were on hand at the Vatican when Pope Francis ordained a new auxiliary bishop for the Santiago archdiocese. Cardinals Ricard Ezzati and Francisco Errazuriz have resigned in recent months from their posts—Cardinal Ezzati as Archbishop of Santiago, Cardinal Errazuriz as a member of the Council of Cardinals.

