English judge orders abortion for unwilling mother; bishops protest

June 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An English judge has ordered an abortion for a mentally handicapped woman, although the pregnant woman and her mother both oppose the procedure, and the grandmother had offered to care for the child. Judge Nathalie Lieven said that although her decision was an “immense intrusion” she was acting in the woman’s “best interests.” In a mild protest, Bishop John Sherrington said that the “sad and distressing” decision “infringes her rights,” and “raises serious questions about the meaning of ‘best interests.’”



Update:An appeals court has reportedly reversed the forced-abortion decision, in a ruling that has not been made public.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

